Eileen Devane of the Taupō Women’s Refuge and the Taupō Community Food Bank and Waiora House project manager Pete Bradshaw. Photo / Supplied

Designing a building to house multiple social services has required a bit more thought than the traditional, open-plan office block.

Waiora House on Spa Rd is taking shape and on track for completion in mid-2023.

From there, it will be an integral part of the Taupō community, housing social services agencies for generations to come.

The previous building was home to numerous social services for 34 years - a place where people went for support and advice, and was originally the Taupō Maternity Hospital. It had to be demolished following the discovery of asbestos in 2019.

Project manager Pete Bradshaw says Taupō District Council has been working with the Waiora Community Trust on a purpose-built, safe and welcoming building to act as a social services hub that will be council-owned but operated by the trust.

“This is such an important project for the community. Whilst the project has had its challenges, everyone involved has gone the extra mile to achieve a quality outcome. We’ve been working with the trust and tenants and local company Shelter Architects to make sure the design is going to work for everyone in the building and main contractor RBS has been doing a great job turning the plans into a reality.”

Shelter architect Paul Raven said the project had come together very well and his team were proud to have been involved in the design.

“The important part is listening and finding out which pieces of the puzzle the people using the building want and need, then figuring out how they all fit together. The service providers of the new Waiora House have different models and ways of working but it was clear based on what we learned from them that they held some common values. This helped us to evolve the design.”

“We visited existing buildings with similar functions – like The Kollective in Tauranga and Scion in Rotorua – to see how collaborative work spaces had been designed elsewhere. It was also important to reflect the perspective of local iwi and hapū: the importance of the site, the significance of Mt Tauhara and the river, and the meaning of Waiora – which refers to water but references being sustained by the environment and having access to resources that support and sustain life.

“Our response is a building that is simple in form, that meets the requirements of the people and that respects the site. There is a non-symmetrical shape to the building and the waharoa - it has a curved aspect to it that gives a welcoming and nurturing feel.”

Eileen Devane of the Taupō Women’s Refuge and the Taupō Community Food Bank, both of which were tenants of the old Waiora House, was looking forward to the new building’s completion and had been involved in discussions about it from day one.

“Social services tend to be very siloed and require a high degree of confidentiality. I understand that need for privacy, but I also know we can work around that in terms of an open plan concept. And I think people will see that the concept can work - it will mean some change, but we can adjust, we’re pretty good at changing and adapting!

“Social services don’t always need to be siloed anymore. It’s about sharing the load and being open and welcoming and making sure we have a wrap around for people – and that is why it makes so much sense to have all our services in a ‘one stop shop’.

“Some of the bigger services have moved on to bigger spaces, which makes sense, but we’re really excited about seeing the building finished and starting a whole new chapter for Waiora House. We’ve worked with the project team along the way and it’s been great seeing how everyone has cooperated to make it the best it can be – not just for now but for generations to come.”