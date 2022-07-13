The Malcolm Flowers Insurances Taupō Winter Festival has plenty of events to entertain the kids these holidays. Photo / Merv Richdale

The school holidays are upon us and for many parents that means a scramble to keep the kids entertained. But never fear! Here is a list of events and activities in the Taupō District that might help.

Holiday Grab Bags

Taupō District Libraries' popular grab bags return this July, this time with a variety of winter-themed craft activities. From creating a paper plate snowman to a 3D snowflake, these projects will help while away the chilly winter hours. There are two different bags, one for each of the two-week holidays.

Pick up your first bag from your local library from July 11 and the second bag from July 18.

July 8 to July 24

Malcolm Flowers Insurances Taupō Winter Festival

The Taupō Winter Festival comprises 17 days of winter wonder jam-packed with a wide range of events of activities that are sure to entertain the whole whānau.

Some exciting news this year is the Mercury Light Hub will be set up for the full 17 nights for the first time.

As well as the Mercury Light Hub, other family favourite events and activities include the Ebbett Fun Zone where children can bounce, flip, roll and bump to their heart's content in inflatable balls. Bayleys Creative Igloos are back at the Tongariro Domain, where you can jump into one of four igloos and take part in interactive and creative sessions run by various community groups.

There is also the ever-popular Wairakei Estate Ice Rink and Rapid's Jet Ice Slide, the Dream Garden presented by More FM, the Pak'nSave Pancake Breakfast, and much more.

For more information head to www.taupowinterfestival.co.nz.

Monday, July 11 to Friday, July 15 and Monday, July 18 to Friday, July 22

Whakapapa Holiday Crew

9am-2pm. Skiers aged 6-17 and snowboarders 8-17. Levels 1-5+.

Holiday Crew runs Monday to Friday each week of the New Zealand school holidays. Each child will join their own group and experienced instructor for a week of awesome tuition, and heaps of fun. Kids are grouped based on age and ability, at the instructor's discretion, on the first day of the week. www.mtruapehu.com/programmes/holiday-crew-whakapapa

Tūroa Holiday Crew

Skiers aged 6-17 and snowboarders aged 8-17. Levels 1-5+.

Each child will join their own group and experienced instructor for a week of awesome tuition, and heaps of fun. They will also be supported in a safe and positive environment.

They will spend 9am to 2pm with their instructor, each day, and be able to enjoy dry land training and activities in facilities down the mountain when the weather doesn't play.

Kids are grouped based on age and ability, at the instructor's discretion, on the first day of the week.

Friday, July 15

Story Time, 11am, Taupō Library

The Magic Finger with librarian Robyn. Suitable for ages 5 to 10.

Story Session Fridays, 10.30am, Tūrangi Library

Story to be announced on the day.

Saturday, July 16 to Sunday July 17

Taupō Model Railway Club Hobby Expo 2022

10am to 5pm Saturday, 10am to 3pm Sunday at Taupō Events Centre. An exhibition of crafts and models by various clubs, both local and from around the North Island showcasing modelling skills including model railways, model cars/trucks/military vehicles and Lego. Tickets: Family Special: $30. Adults: $10. Children: $5.

Monday, July 18 to Friday, July 22

Mt Tauhara Gymnastics Winter School Holiday Programme

The programme will run from 9am to 12.30pm each day. Each day has a theme, including Ninja Day and PJs day. The cost is $30 per day. Book at www.mttauharagymnastics.co.nz.

Tuesday, July 19

Story Time, 11am, Taupō Library

Dr Seuss story time,

Horton Hatches an Egg

and colouring-in, with librarian Kev. Rediscover the tale of the loyal elephant and some intriguing facts. Suitable for ages 9 to 10.

Thursday, July 21

Story Time, 11am, Taupō Library

The Twits with librarian Robyn. Suitable for ages 5 to 10 years.

Whakapapa ski area. Photo / NZME

Friday, July 22

Story Session Fridays, 10.30am, Tūrangi Library

Story to be announced on the day.

Available Every Day

Tongariro National Trout Centre

Kids Fishing. Head to troutcentre.com/collections/kids-fishing for more information.

Chris Jolly Outdoors Scenic Cruise on Lake Taupō

The Chris Jolly Outdoor daily 10.30am Scenic Cruise of Māori Carvings on Lake Taupō. Get up close and personal to the Ngātoroirangi Māori carvings, appreciate the culture and craftsmanship in a relaxed setting. Book at chrisjolly.co.nz.

Confinement Escape Rooms Taupō

Confinement Taupō has four exciting, fully themed escape rooms. Each room has a unique theme, storyline and clues that will keep you wondering what lies ahead as you work your way through each space.

Confinement can accommodate groups of 2-8 per room, for work functions they can book out all four rooms for your group. More information and bookings at www.taupo.confinement.co.nz/