Taupo RSA loses its Bofors anti-aircraft artillery gun before being demolished in 2019.

Taupō's Returned Services Association is celebrating a fresh start at its new permanent home.

The organisation has joined as a social member of the Taupō Bowling Club, which has allowed the RSA the use of the club’s Ferry Rd premises on a permanent basis.

The new venue will host the club’s Thursday-night meetings, plus special events and other functions.

Phil Greene, Taupō RSA president for the past four years, said the lack of a long-term home has had an impact on the way the club operates.

“Over the last four years, we’ve struggled to keep members connected.”

When the opportunity to collaborate with Taupō Bowling Club came up, he “leapt at it”.

The new arrangement has made the association cautiously optimistic about gaining and retaining future members.

“It’s baby steps — we’re moving forward slowly.”

With a home in place, Greene said the RSA could focus on the needs of existing and potential members, giving them more flexibility to be there when service personnel and their families needed them.

Taupō RSA has been without a permanent physical site since leaving its former premises in Horomātangi St in 2018.

The building was sold and then demolished the following year.

The site has since been sold again, to Te Whare Hono o Tūwharetoa Limited Partnership, which has commenced site preparation work for the new civic administration building, which would be leased by the Taupō District Council.