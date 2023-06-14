Anne Brooks of MyNoke (far right) and Rachel Thompson from Kids Greening Taupo (second on right) go green with local students at Crown park in Taupō on June 2.

Thumbs up

To Kasey, from Lake Taupo Chiropractic. Thank you for your quick reaction this morning when one of our gym members injured herself. She was booked in with Sindre within 30 minutes. Cheers Kasey!

A huge thumbs up to ACE from Repco Taupō for helping me find and fit new windscreen wipers for my RAV4. He excelled in customer service, a credit to the company. I’ll be back!

Thumbs up to Greening Taupō and others who helped make Arbor Day planting up at Crown Park on Friday, June 2, such an amazing success. There was so much enthusiasm from the schools and service clubs there. It was just wonderful to see everyone planting trees. It will be great to see it all grow in the years ahead.

Thumbs up to the person who mows the Whangamata Rd walking strip at the back of the Poplars subdivision. It is very much appreciated.

