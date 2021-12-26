Taupō: Police name man who died in SH1 Motutere crash

Police have named the man who died in a crash on State Highway 1 in Motutere on Christmas Eve.
He was 24-year-old Shaquille Dempsey of Turangi.
St John said six people were treated. They transported four patients to various destinations.
Two were in a moderate condition. Two suffered minor injuries and one was seriously injured.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
"Police's thoughts are with his family and friends at this time," a police spokesperson said.
The circumstances of the crash were being investigated.