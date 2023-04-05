Taupō-nui-a-Tia College’s head students have their say

Taupo-nui-a-Tia College principal Ben Claxton with 2023's head students, from left, Teuwira Rameka-Keremete, Lilja Tinworth, Zach Harrison and Kasper Lenoir.

Lilja Tinworth - Head Girl

Being a head student means I am a person everyone can come to, to be heard and supported.

I hope to get to know as many students as I can so that I can encourage them to push themselves to become the best they can be.

What makes our college great is the culture we have. Everyone can find an area where they want to push for success, and we are all encouraged to do so.

I want to create a school where everyone knows they are valued. I hope that having a sense of belonging will lead to every student having pride in our school. As role models, if we are seen being active and present, this will hopefully lead to a strengthened culture of involvement and support.

Zach Harrison - Head Boy

In my role as head boy, I believe it’s extremely important to set a good example for my peers, someone to look up to, to be like.

I hope to inspire my peers to put their best foot forward, consistently get involved, and encourage others in doing so.

I know that, if I’m a good role model, it will encourage good values and behaviours for others, with the aim being to uphold the school’s awesome culture – something I believe makes our school great.

The staff and older students have always been super supportive and inclusive and this year I hope to continue and build on that legacy. I know I’ve got some big shoes to fill this year but I’m looking forward to the challenge.

Teuwira Rameka-Keremete - Deputy Head Girl

Being a head student means I get to be a voice for our rangatahi at our school. Picturing myself in this position just seems so unreal to me and I am so grateful for the opportunity. It means a lot to me because it gives other students and also my siblings something they can aspire to.

There are many opportunities at our school to play sports, achieve highly in your academics or do well in our community. What helps is knowing that the teachers will back you always.

I aim to get actively involved in all spectrums of the school. I want to give back to the school and step out of my comfort zone to give new things a try. My purpose this year is to represent the school with both pride and honour.

Kasper Lenoir - Deputy Head Boy

Being a head student means I have the privilege of being a role model in the lives of younger students. It means I have the platform and responsibility to make connections around the school. Whether it is on the sports field or in the classroom, I believe I have to show approachability and leadership for Taupō-nui-a-Tia College in 2023.

I believe the greatness of Taupō-nui-a-Tia College comes down to the culture of the student body. It is the core values of spirit, inclusivity and excellence that make Nui a great place for everyone.

As deputy head boy I want to connect the year levels in our school and create school unity. I believe this will encourage my general goal of lifting school morale and spreading the aroha.