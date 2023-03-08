The bypass road around the large dropout along SH5 near Glengarry. Photo / Waka Kotahi

The bypass road around the large dropout along SH5 near Glengarry. Photo / Waka Kotahi

Public access between Taupō and Napier is likely to take until April to restore.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency was hoping to have the road open earlier but a damaged section of the road between Glengarry and Te Pohue collapsed completely last week, taking an entire section of road with it.

A temporary road has since been built around the slip, on private land.

“We really appreciate the willingness of the landowner to allow us to create this alternative,” Waka Kotahi Hawke’s Bay regional manager for maintenance and operations Jaclyn Hankin said.

“This bypass is now being used for emergency services, emergency supplies and residents but it’s not yet open to the general public.

“Contractors will this week be ensuring the safety of this bypass for road users and we hope to be in a better position later in the week to confirm next steps.”

Contractors from Taupō and Hawke’s Bay are working to restore access as quickly as possible.

Waka Kotahi Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne journey manager Andre Taylor says an increasing number of people are turning up at the Napier end of the closure, expecting to gain access.

“Currently, the road is open for emergency access only between Bay View and Te Pōhue, and there is controlled access in place for residents and essential supplies only between Te Pōhue and Taupō.”

Residents require proof of address to get through the closure points.

“Our contractors are working hard to open up key connections on our network as soon as it is possible to do so safely. SH5 has been significantly impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle and contractors from both Taupō and Hawke’s Bay are working incredibly hard to restore access as soon as possible.”

Geotechnical specialists have visited the slip site at Te Pohue to conduct a full assessment, and have since estimated it will take until April to restore full access. Closer to Napier, repair work has been carried out on Marshall’s Bridge, after the bridge supports were washed out during Cyclone Gabrielle, but there are other sites along SH5 that also need to be made safe before access can be provided to the public, the most significant being the slip near Te Pohue.

Taylor says it’s likely the next step for access on this road will be allowing freight convoys through.

“We know how important this connection is to communities in Hawke’s Bay and further afield, and as soon as we’re in a position to reopen the road, we will let everyone know.”