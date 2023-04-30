St John confirmed it responded to the incident.

St John confirmed it responded to the incident.

A young rider died in an incident at the Taupō Motorcycle Club yesterday.

Motorcycling New Zealand and the Taupō Motorcycle Club were working with authorities and comments would not be made until investigations were completed, the latter said in a Facebook post yesterday.

“It is with great sadness and regret to inform you all, that there was a serious incident at Taupō motorcycle club today, that resulted in a young rider losing his life.

“We ask that respect be given to the family’s privacy.

“Our sincere thoughts and condolences are with his family and friends at this devastating time.”

Police attended an incident in Taupō yesterday about 2.30pm where a person died, a spokeswoman said.

“Worksafe has been advised, and police are making initial inquiries into the circumstances of the death.”

St John confirmed it was notified of the incident and responded.



