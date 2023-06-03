Bobbie Bryce recently relcoated her memory clinic from Whanganui to Taupō.

Walking into a room only to forget why, forgetting what you’d popped into the supermarket for, or blanking on a password for an online account are all common enough.

But when memory lapses start to feel like an everyday problem, many people want reassurance, or tactics to help.

That’s where Bobbie Bryce comes in.

With a long-held fascination for psychology, Bryce’s research career began with an MSc (Hons) in Cognitive Psychology.

Having first arrived in Wairakei from the UK in 1973, Bryce spent much of her career in Auckland’s North Shore Hospital, then Whanganui, before recently making the return to Taupō.

Coming back was an easy choice, she said.

“Now that I’m officially retired, I came back because I love it here.”

However, being ‘officially retired’ didn’t mean putting her feet up, as the Brainfit Coach started a memory clinic here, continuing the work she was doing in Whanganui.

The clinic’s services included one-to-one assessments, two-hour ‘Brainfit to drive’ sessions and a four-week ‘Brainfit for life’ course.

The sessions were aimed at identifying memory problems, and learning exercises and methods to cope.

Bryce said the sessions appealed to a wide range of people.

“People I see would perhaps be after a brain injury, concussion, normal ageing, or just worried.”

She had even used the tactics she taught personally, after a serious accident threatened her own mind.

She was hit by a car three years ago, causing a stroke and brain injury.

This meant she knew very well the frustrations of memory issues and the other problems that came with traumatic events.

“After the stroke, when I couldn’t talk very well, I felt like wearing a T-shirt that said ‘I’m not stupid, I’ve had a stroke’.

“There’s always that stigma with anything to do with mental health.”

However, Bryce made a remarkable recovery and wanted to continue sharing what had helped her and countless others to stay mentally sharp.

“We can call it a decline, but really, it doesn’t need to happen.

“One quote I like is ‘The brain is the most important part of your body, and everything else is just wiring and plumbing’.’”

Bobbie Bryce can be contacted on 07 376 7644 or bobbie@brainfit.nz.

Bobbie’s top memory tips:

Stay socially active: Meet up with friends and whānau

Get out for exercise often: It uses your brain and body

Eat sensibly: A varied diet is good for the brain

Pay attention: Notice things when you’re out and about



