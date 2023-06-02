Police have arrested a man after an alleged firearms incident in Taupō. Photo / Bevan Conley

One person has been arrested after an alleged firearms incident in Taupō on Thursday evening.

Taupō area investigations manager Detective Senior Sergeant Ryan Yardley said police received a report of a firearm being discharged in the carpark of a Four Square on Rifle Range Rd about 8pm.

No one was injured.

Police have arrested and charged a 31-year-old man, thanks to help from the public and extensive inquiries, Yardley said.

The man was due to appear in the Rotorua District Court tomorrow on charges of possession and discharging a firearm.



