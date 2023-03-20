Funds from the Lions club miniature railway formed part of the donation to Hawke's Bay communities. Photo /Supplied

The Lions Club of Taupō Pakeke has raised more than $1000 for communities affected by Cyclone Gabrielle.

The club held a raffle, and paired the proceeds from it with funds raised from the Tongariro Domain miniature railway, which they run alongside the Lakeland Lions.

The cash was then donated through the Lions Club International Foundation (LCIF), which is providing donations to several natural disaster-afflicted communities, including those affected by the recent earthquakes in Syria and Turkey.

These funds, however, are destined for much closer to home, and will be used to provide financial support to Hawke’s Bay residents who suffered losses in February’s cyclone.

Club president Martin Rogers said the decision to raise funds for the region was easily made.

“While we do not give away willy-nilly the precious funds we raise, we do consider each deserving case, and the entire club was right behind helping our unfortunate neighbours caught up in the cyclone disaster just across the hill.”

The club is involved in many community projects, including a conservation project with students at Waipāhīhī Primary School, under their mission statement of “together we serve”.