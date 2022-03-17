William Capper appeared in the High Court at Rotorua this morning. Photo / NZME

A man originally charged with a murder in Taupō last year has admitted a lesser charge days before he was to stand trial.

William James Henare Capper appeared in the High Court at Rotorua this morning and pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of George Christopher Cross in Taupō on April 1 last year.

Justice Christine Gordon remanded Capper in custody to reappear for sentencing on June 1 at 10am in the High Court at Rotorua.

Justice Gordon issued Capper with a warning under the three strikes legislation, which means if he is convicted of another serious violence offence and is given a sentence of imprisonment, he must serve it without parole or early release.

Capper was to stand trial on Monday charged with Cross' murder.

Capper was charged after police were called to an Arthur Cr house just after 11pm on April 1. Cross was found to be seriously assaulted and died from his injuries.