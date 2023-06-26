It was a clear day for the junior rowers' first voyage in the eight rowing boat two weeks ago.

It was a clear day for the junior rowers' first voyage in the eight rowing boat two weeks ago.

The impressive sight of a rowing eight cutting its way across Lake Taupō is set to become a regular addition to the scenery.

Taupō junior rowers have been loaned a boat from coach Mark Freeman, restoring an eight to the lake for the first time in many years.

The eight will allow the juniors to enhance their training sessions, and practice their sweeping technique.

The club’s school captain Grant Febery said the eight was a game-changer for the juniors.

“It will inspire them to push their limits and work together as a team to achieve greater things on the water.”

While the new boat was being prepared for use, Freeman arranged for the loan of a brand-new eight from Laszlo Boats to be used so the junior rowers could start their training with the eight sooner and boost the winter training programme.

The juniors took the boat out for the first time on Saturday morning, June 24.

Freeman said it was an “exhilarating experience” for the juniors, who benefited from near-perfect conditions on the lake.

For many of the junior rowers, it was their first opportunity to row in an eight, and the “excitement and enthusiasm was pretty clear to see and hear”.

Freeman said the trust the rowers have built up in each other over hundreds of hours on the water, in the gym and at training sessions would be key to the success of the eight crew at regattas.

The hope for Taupō Junior Rowing was eventually to field eights teams for the prestigious Maadi or Levin Jubilee Cups at the annual Maadi Cup secondary schools regatta. Neither of Taupō's secondary schools has competed for those coveted cups before, and it was an opportunity for them to make a bigger mark on the New Zealand rowing scene.

Junior rower Oscar Strik, representing Taupō Nui-a-Tia College, said the first use of the boat was a positive experience.

“That was a great feeling to row an eight on Lake Taupō.

“It is a fast boat and great fun to row.

“It would be amazing if we could compete at Maadi in it soon.”

Freeman said he was thrilled to contribute to the growth and development of the junior rowers by providing them with a valuable training resource.

“The eight will enhance their skills and create new opportunities for success.”

Now, the focus would be on making the most of the eight, as well as growing the team to help ensure their future success.

For more information on taking up rowing, contact Grant Febery at school@tauporowing.co.nz.