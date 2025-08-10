Brown said in the first half of 2025, 439 treatments, including chemotherapy and immunotherapy, were delivered to Taupō-based patients – up 39% from 315 in the same period last year.
“To meet this demand, specialist nurses travel from Rotorua to deliver chemotherapy in Taupō, saving patients the need to make the trip themselves.
“Some of these treatments take just as long to administer as the return drive to Rotorua. Bringing care closer to home doesn’t just save time – it eases the burden on patients and their families. It means fewer people having to take time off work, organise childcare, or travel long distances just to access the treatment they need.