Taupō Hospital: More cancer patients getting treatment closer to home

Chemotherapy at Taupō Hospital is now available two days a week. Photo / Supplied

More cancer patients in the Taupō region can now receive treatment closer to home, following an expansion of chemotherapy services at Taupō Hospital, Health Minister Simeon Brown says.

In an August 9 statement, Brown said Taupō Hospital’s chemotherapy clinic had doubled its operating days and now ran two days a week, for the first time in more than 20 years.

“This expansion reflects growing demand, driven by the Government’s $604 million investment in Pharmac to fund new cancer medicines and treatments.”

That investment was delivering broader access to medicines such as Keytruda, an immunotherapy drug publicly funded for melanoma, bowel and bladder cancer.

“More people in Taupō can now access the life-saving medicines they need, and that’s driving increased demand for treatment locally.”