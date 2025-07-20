A new build in Kinloch, Taupō has won the Supreme House of the Year Over $1 million at the 2025 Bay of Plenty and Central Plateau Master Builders House of the Year Awards.

Taupō home wins supreme award at Master Builders House of the Year

An “exceptionally executed” home in Taupō and a “remarkable” Lake Rotoiti renovation have earned top spots at the regional House of the Year competition.

The Kinloch home, built by Beck Building, was named Supreme House of the Year Over $1 million at the 2025 Bay of Plenty and Central Plateau Master Builders House of the Year Awards.

Judges said it was a “bold and beautifully crafted home” that “set a new benchmark in contemporary design and construction”.

“Discreet from the street, the home opens to sweeping views of Lake Taupō and a tranquil inner courtyard with a large outdoor fire,” the judges’ commented.

“Inside, refined concrete and timber finishes bring an inviting warmth and feeling of calm, while natural light enhances the home’s effortless flow.