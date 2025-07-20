“This renovation breathes new life into a much-loved family home, honouring its past while bringing it into the present,” the judges wrote.
“The original character has been carefully preserved, with thoughtful updates adding comfort, practicality, and a fresh sense of energy.
“Materials have been chosen to complement the home’s history while creating a warm, timeless feel. It’s a beautifully balanced result; a place that respects its past and is ready for future generations to enjoy.”
The renovation was recognised for its balanced approach respecting the past while meeting modern living standards.
Master Builders chief executive Ankit Sharma said the homes entered into the House of the Year competition represented the highest standards of craftsmanship the country had to offer.
“This year’s entries reflect the full breadth of our membership talent, with outstanding work across a range of price points and project types.”
Bay of Plenty and Central Plateau Master Builders House of the Year 2025 winners