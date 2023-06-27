Isla Hilton has been a gymnast since she was 5 years old.

A young Taupō gymnast will represent Waikato at next week’s New Zealand Gymnastics Championships after missing out on last year’s event with a broken leg.

Isla Hilton, 14, trains at Mt Tauhara Gymnastics Club and has qualified to represent the region in the artistic gymnastic discipline in the vault and floor routines.

She will compete in the first round of the championships at the Mercury Baypark Arena in Tauranga on July 5. The hope is then to gain a place in the discipline’s finals on Friday.

She is a Step 8 athlete, the third highest level of New Zealand gymnastics.

The competition marks an important moment for Isla’s gymnastics career, having started in the sport at the age of 5.

As a small child, she accompanied her mum Heather Hilton, who is the head coach at Mt Tauhara Gymnastics Club, to classes at the gym.

Heather still coaches at the club, but said Isla is now working beyond her expertise.

“Isla has got to the level where she’s too good for me - she’s training herself!”

That training takes place four days a week, alongside a few coaching sessions where she trains younger gymnasts.

Isla spends about 20 hours a week at the club, alongside her studies at Tauhara College.

It was a lot for one person to take on, but Heather said Isla manages it well.

“She’s very organised with her schooling and training.

“She’s a very humble person - I don’t even know if her school are aware of her talents.”

This is the second time the youngster has made it to the national championships, having also competed in 2021.

Injury suddenly and painfully struck the next year, however, taking her out of action for the 2022 competition.

“She was doing a skill on a beam on the floor, and just landed awkwardly and broke her leg.”

In a move of determined resilience, she was back at it as soon as the break healed.

“It’s a lot to go through and still be motivated.

“She’s a super determined young lady.”