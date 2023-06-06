Dion James' winning fishing licence photo shows him with an impressive catch.

A photo of an angler holding a stunning brown trout caught at Lake Otamangakau was the overall winner of this year’s Department of Conservation Taupō fishery photo competition.

The winning image, by Dion James, of Rotorua, was taken at the popular angling lake between Tūrangi and National Park. It will feature on the 2023-24 Taupō fishery printed plastic licences.

Six additional winners will see their photos used to illustrate a range of licence options, which appear within DoC’s online fishing licence store as well as on the 24-hour paper licences.

Competition judges had a tough job working through hundreds of entries. Taupō Fishery senior ranger James Barnett, who has a background in design and communications, said he was impressed by the quality of the images.

“Thank you to everyone who submitted photos, the quality was very high and gave the judges plenty to discuss.

“We were impressed by the variety of photos, which came from experienced local anglers to visitors giving trout fishing a go for the first time, and from trout fishing veterans to kids learning the ropes.

“It’s the wealth of opportunity on offer to anglers that really sums up the Taupō fishery.

“We hope this is reflected in the winning photographs.”

The prizes were season fishing licences, and set the winners up nicely for the new Taupō fishing season opening on July 1.

New-season licences can be purchased from June 24 using the online licence store. For more information head to www.doc.govt.nz/fishinglicence