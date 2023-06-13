DoC Taupō Fishery management team senior ranger James Barnett with an excellent example of a rainbow trout. Photo / Supplied

Taupō Fishing District licence fees for the 2023-24 season have been confirmed by the Department of Conservation.

The new season’s fees mark the first increase in six years, and will affect fishing licences sold for the new season, which would begin on July 1.

Dave Conley, DoC operations manager for the Taupō Fishery, said they had worked hard to ensure trout fishing in the Taupō Fishing District remained as affordable as possible, but with operational costs continuing to grow it was inevitable fees would have to increase.

“Our licence fees will increase by an average of 10 per cent, which is still well below the Consumer Price Index increases seen over the last six years.

“Taupō is regarded by many as one of the best trout fisheries in the world.

“Fishery maintenance and monitoring is reliant on licence income, so a fee increase is required to ensure we continue to deliver a quality experience for anglers.”

Licences for the 2023-24 season go on sale from June 24.

Licence fees for 2023-24

Adult 24-hour: $23

Child 24-hour: $5

Adult one week: $49

Non-resident one week: $89

Whole season, adult: $105

Whole season, child: $13.50

Whole season, senior: $90

Whole season, non-resident: $169

Whole season, family: $159