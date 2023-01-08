Taupō Fire Station damaged

The main doors of the Taupō Fire Station were damaged on Sunday night or Monday morning. Photo / Dan Hutchinson

Fire and Emergency NZ Taupō staff were puzzled to discover a broken window in the station’s fire appliance garage door and a trail of blood on the forecourt outside early on Monday morning.

The station is located at the convergence of Rifle Range Rd, Kaimanawa St and Lake Terrace.

Fire and Emergency NZ group manager Paul Glanville said the station was not entered and nothing else appeared to have been taken or damaged.

He couldn’t think of a reason why the station would be targeted, so assumed it was a random act.

“It’s just a smashed window. Someone just walked past and did what people do.”

Police are investigating.