Fire crews have extinguished a fire in an industrial building in Taupō.
A police spokeswoman said police received a request for help from Fire and Emergency NZ in relation to a building fire on Manuka St in Tauhara shortly before 9am.
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said six appliances were called to the scene and one unit of a multi-occupied building was well involved when crews arrived.
"Crews got on the roof and extinguished the fire from above," he said.
Crews were now dampening down hot spots and a fire investigator had been requested.
Cordons are in place and members of the public are asked to avoid the area while the incident is resolved.
An eyewitness who works near the scene said the smoke from the fire was "black and thick and stunk, then turned white."