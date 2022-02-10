The incident occurred on SH1 in the Waitahanui Taupō District.

A driver is trapped after their vehicle crashed into a "large rock" in Taupō.

Police were alerted at 1.43pm to the incident on State Highway 1 near Hurae Rd in the Waitahanui Taupō District.

A police spokeswoman said Fire and Emergency New Zealand was working to release the driver.

Initial indications were that there were serious injuries.

Traffic management is being put in place and there is a diversion by the airport.

The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance.

Motorists have been asked to avoid the area or expect delays.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said just before 2.30pm teams were still working on getting the patient out of the vehicle.

Five appliances were sent to the scene - three from Taupō, one from Kinloch and one from Rotorua.

Fire and Emergency was alerted at 1.40pm.