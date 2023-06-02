Mayor David Trewavas with newly appointed Taupō District Council chief executive Julie Gardyne. Photo / Taupō District Council

Newly appointed Taupō District Council chief executive Julie Gardyne says she’s excited about taking the Taupō District forward in her new role.

She replaces former chief executive Gareth Green, who departed on March 24 to take up the role of chief executive at the New Plymouth District Council. Since then, Gardyne has been acting chief executive.

She joined the council in May 2021 to take up the position of deputy chief executive, and was previously general manager of strategy and transformation at the Whakatane District Council.

The chief executive role was advertised three months ago and had attracted a lot of interest, said Taupō District Mayor David Trewavas.

“In a high-calibre field, Julie really stood out as someone with the experience, skills and attitude to lead our council.

“Taupō District faces some real challenges at present, with the district growing quickly and the associated pressures this brings, and we’re confident Julie will help guide us through these.”

Gardyne said she was looking forward to leading the team and supporting their work of caring for the district.

She had spent the day getting around as many staff as she could.

“Every single person who works here does important mahi every day that contributes to making the Taupō District a great place to live. From the parks and reserves staff who keep our green spaces looking good, to the water teams who ensure we have safe drinking water and efficient sanitation, to the teams who look after our building and resource consents, there are many different ways that their work touches every resident’s life every day.

“It’s going to be a privilege to work with them as we navigate the opportunities that lie ahead. The number of demands on council is growing and we are also working to understand the impacts of a range of reforms, climate change and environmental challenges.”

She has a degree in economics and a particular interest in economic development, having worked in a variety of private sector and local government roles.

Her local government experience includes 18 years at the Whakatāne District Council and she has also worked in policy and managed a range of council facilities, including Whakatāne Airport.

Gardyne also led the recovery from the Edgecumbe floods and the economic recovery from the White Island/Whakaari disaster.

She said she has a passion for economic development and the social benefits that brings to a community.

“There are so many amazing things happening in the Taupō District with some of the energy projects and some of the things around that.”



