Members of the Concrete Club train weekly with Wendy Chrisp (far left).

“Gutsy”, “inclusive” and “wonderful” — these are just some of the words used by Pinnacle exercise consultant Wendy Chrisp to describe members of Taupō's Concrete Club.

Although the name might conjure up towering, tough blokes who look like they’re made of cinder blocks, concrete refers to the attitude and spirit of the club’s members, rather than their physiques.

That’s because the club, which began as a boxing group before expanding into an exercise and social group, is for people living with Parkinson’s disease.

About one in 500 people has Parkinson’s disease, which is a progressive condition caused by a loss of nerve cells.

It leads to a reduction in the brain of a movement-controlling chemical called dopamine.

Parkinson’s can have a wide and varied range of symptoms that can include balance problems, depression, speaking difficulties and tremors.

Exercise therapies can help to delay or lessen the effects of Parkinson’s, and that’s where initiatives like the Concrete Club got their start.

Chrisp said the exercise component was crucial for members, but the social aspect of connecting with others with Parkinson’s was just as important.

“It started as an exercise programme, but it’s actually turned into the most special support group of people.”

Taupō Concrete Club members Tony (left) and Peter practise their boxing skills.

Today, the weekly roster is a full one, with Monday spin classes, water balance sessions each Wednesday, and boxing on a Friday.

Then there’s the coffee catch-up for partners of people with Parkinson’s and the Cossie Club meet-up with a guest speaker — both once-a-month events.

Outside of the busy events calendar, many members connect outside the group, too.

Remarkably, it wasn’t always this way.

Early sessions were somewhat slow off the ground, with only a small handful of people attending once a week.

“I think some of them came out of politeness,” Chrisp joked.

Now, the weekly classes are buzzing.

A combination of the venues, volunteers and members made the club a vibrant and welcoming space.

Chrisp praised Pete Dawson, the club’s unofficial captain, with creating the special atmosphere at the Concrete Club.

Dawson has Parkinson’s himself and was always quick to offer advice and share his own experiences with members new and old.

“Let’s talk about, let’s just get it out in the open,” is his mantra, which has become the overall attitude of the group.

“There’s nothing these guys won’t talk about.”

Chrisp said the door was always open to new members, at any stage in their journey with Parkinson’s disease.

Although squaring up to the condition could be intimidating, a support network as warm and open as Concrete Club had the capacity to make a real difference to people with the disease, and their loved ones.

The effect on members and staff, including Chrisp, has been a big one.

“For me, it’s been probably the best exercise thing I’ve ever done.”

“I’ve been lucky enough to be involved in some running world records, but it just doesn’t compare.”

For more information on Concrete Club, call 07 376 0060 or email wendy.chrisp@pinnacle.health.nz