Taupō Coastguard training officer Mike Hughes prepares for more training sessions ahead of the busy summer period. Photo / Dan Hutchinson

Safety training for Taupō boaties is resuming after a two-year absence because of Covid-19.

Several courses are being run by Coastguard Lake Taupō and Coastguard Boating Education.

Tutor Bill Irvine says with summer coming, on-the-water safety for young and old is best assured by boaties having appropriate knowledge to protect themselves and their loved ones, and knowing how to get help.

Courses are usually held over the weekend, take about 15 hours and are assessed.



The courses include:

The Day Skippers course, which aims to help those new to boating to understand the 'rules of the road', the system of buoyage, emergency procedures, chart reading and basic boat handling and terminology.

"It is a useful refresher for those experienced hands who may need a catch-up."



The Marine VHF Certificate is offered to those on the water using or intending to use a marine VHF (Very High Frequency) radio.

Bill says a certificate of proficiency is required by law for all VHF users, as the protocols ensure messages are clear and concise, particularly in the case of an emergency, and so that the VHF channels are available to all on the water. This is a one-day course and is assessed.



The Boatmaster's Certificate is a more advanced course. It expands on the Day Skipper content and includes a more in-depth understanding of the responsibilities of the skipper of a recreational vessel.

"It covers simple navigational principles with worked examples, higher level of recognition of navigational lights and vessels' steaming, activity and anchor lights.

"Emergency procedures and buoyage are also covered. The course is delivered over a 30-hour period and includes written and oral assessments."



For more information, contact Coastguard Boating Education at www.boatingeducation.org.nz online, or Bill Irvine on 378 0880 or 0275705452.

Taupō Coastguard

Coastguard Lake Taupō is locally funded - mainly from membership subscriptions. It is an Incorporated Society and has its own rules, but is a unit and part of the national organisation The Royal Coastguard of New Zealand.

Membership can be obtained through Coastguard New Zealand's online service. Membership benefits are offered. However, to support the local unit, don't forget to tick the Taupō box on the application form.

Coastguard Lake Taupō covers the waterways of the greater Taupō district, providing some comfort to users of these waterways that help is on hand in the event it is needed. It is a community service provided by local volunteers.

Coastguard receives 30 per cent of its funding from Central Government. The other $18 million is raised each year through the support of members, donors, funders and corporate partners.

Last year, Coastguard volunteers gave 291,402 hours to keeping New Zealanders safe on the water.