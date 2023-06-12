Tauhara Golf Course in Taupō has been busy this week. Photo / Dan Hutchinson

Saturday Women’s Golf

June 10: What better golfing conditions to enjoy at Tauhara than brisk and calm, with no rain!

For Elaine Johnstone, capitalising on this enabled her to clock up 37 Stablefords. Similarly, by countback, Janine McCauley, Lynette Mortleman, Charlene Wilson and Carmel Hopkins each scored 34 Stablefords with the pecking order determined accordingly.

Once more, dollars were added to their loyalty accounts.

An additional feather in Charlene’s cap was winning a match final from Chris Thomson, a golfer who is always considered a formidable opponent. Perhaps the winning formula on this occasion for Charlene was the long, straight drives and minimal chatter.

Nearest to the pin on the 17th hole was Janine who is renowned for sinking long putts with the pin out! A pinnacle ball was added to her trove of past wins.

To draw the winning streaks to a conclusion Anna Reece usurped Viv Wrathall’s impressive longest putt on the 18th hole and was rewarded a novelty wine glass generously donated by Ali Flavell.

Vet Women’s Golf

Vet Women golfers enjoyed a dry but chilly day for their golf with the main competition being the finals of the Vet Women’s Championships.

In the silver division, Anna Brabyn held out Jill Lloyd to take the honours. Pam Upchurch took the bronze 1 division from Andrea Deadman and Judy Daniell came out on top in the bronze 2 division, defeating Val Stone.

The rest of the field played a Stableford competition with some excellent scores being returned.

In first place with 38 points was Yvonne Raureti-Carson on countback from Lyn Bowden, also with 38 points. In 3rd place, also with 38 points, was Carmel Hopkins. In 4th place was Carol Taylor with 36 points on count-back from Anna Reece and Colleen Tilson with these players taking out 5th and 6th places.

The next three players all had 35 points with Jill Lloyd prevailing over Elaine Johnston and Anna Brabyn. All these players had money credited to their loyalty accounts.

The nearest-the-pin winner on hole 16 was Marlene Nitschke, winning her a Pharmacy 81 voucher.

Fran Svenson won a voucher to Starlight Cinema for her shot onto hole 17.

Colleen Tilson completed a successful day on the course by sinking a massive putt on hole 18, winning her a red towel from Tremains’ Real Estate. Carmel Hopkins went home feeling very lucky as she was one of the raffle winners and Viv Nyssen was the other lucky winner.

Taupō Tuesday Ladies Golf

A cool, breezy, grey morning greeted the 35 players who turned up for R3/5 of a Stableford competition which was played on Tauhara.

Pip Vivian took the honours with 36 stableford points. This was followed by Tracy Hansard, Pam Upchurch and Trish Macklow on 35.

Pam and Trish were also playing matchplay which went down to the wire with Pam winning on the 18th hole.

In 5th place was Sheryl Painter with 33 points, followed by Yvonne Raureti-Carson, Gail Searle and Cheryl Hughes on 32. Elaine Johnson, Julie, Meiring and Judy Daniell were next with 31 points.

Lynne Bowden won the Cafe Lacus NTP voucher in the Silver Division on Hole 6. Colleen Tillson won the Liquorland Voucher for NTP in the Bronze 1 Division on Hole 17 and Yvonne Raureti-carson won the NTP in the Bronze 2 Division on Hole 16.

Fran Svenson won the Dixie Brown Voucher for the Longest Putt and also the raffle of the day which was supplied by the Two Mile Bay Sailing Club.

Tūrangi Vets Golf

June 6: The second round of the two-person Ambrose was played and Jacqui Paranihi and Josh Scotwell came first on 34 points on a count-back from Suzanne Laing and John Solly.

Third were Cathie Braun and Paul Clark on 34.25, 4th Rhonda Breen and Tom Rihia on 35.5 and 5th were Julie MCarthy and Dennis Butterworth on 35.75.

June 20 is our mid-winter dinner, please put your names on the list in the clubhouse.

Taupō Vet’s Golf

After a rough King’s Birthday weekend weather wise, it was great to have a fine day - although it clouded over and a south-east wind built up during the course play.

There was a big turnout, with 51 in the field and we welcomed a new member, Martin Wanstall, who did not know a soul on arrival but now has 50 new friends.

Today’s format was a pairs Stableford event whereby the points scored on each hole are multiplied. This competition format is known by several names. We know it as a South African foursome but it can be referred to as Irish or even Russian, which I am told requires all to down a shot of vodka on the first tee. The South Africa version seems best for us.

There were four Senior Nine Hole Vets starting today and David Mayne returned to winning form. One point behind was Dermot Grainger and David Hamilton who also won the Nearest to the Pin.

Top Dogs: Two new combinations, Roy Menton and Colin Anderson did battle with Ted Swanney and Tony Seavill. Roy and Colin were victorious and, with chickens at stake, will play a tough combo in Gordon Harvey and Malcolm Munro next week.

Best Gross Scores: Seniors 78, Kevin Hughes & Bob Burns and Juniors, 90 Tim Haigh.

Longest Putt: Seniors, on Hole 7, Roy Menton and Juniors, on Hole 14, Tim Haigh.

Hidden Holes: Seniors, John Roberts and Juniors, Denis O’Callaghan.

Twos: Hole 6 John Gilbert, Hole 17 Warwick Pross. Liquorland Voucher, Rob Gallien.

Tremain Realty Towel: Barry Hicking’s normal good play usually means he is never in contention for this award but he nailed it today.

South African Stableford Results: 71 points Baxter Fagan and Les Wraight, 69 points Bob Burns and Dick Fraser, 64 points Tim Paterson and Grahame Woodcock, 60 points Grant Birch and Colin Light, Colin Anderson and Roy Menton, 59 points Roger Menzes and Tom Sainsbury, 57 points Gordon Harvey and Martin Wanstall, Steven Anderson and Tony Rutledge, 56 points Tim Haigh and Denis O’Callaghan.

Wednesday Walkers

June 7: Last week we spent our two hours exploring one of Taupō’s greatest treasures, the Waipahihi Botanical Reserve.

We visit these gardens several times a year and, as is the nature of gardens, it is different every time.

This time of year there are very few flowers on show but having said that, a great many rhododendrons and camellias were in bud. “If winter comes, can spring be far behind?”

As we followed the paths through the teeming bush, with the high branches closing in over our heads, the winter atmosphere was very powerful.

There is something about a walk like this that echoes profoundly. The fern area was particularly rich in this way; this is after all the area that most resembles how the forests of New Zealand were thousands of years ago.

Modern history is all around as well, the old coach road to Napier can still be discerned following a ridge out of town.

A large tree that was brought down by the cyclone is the site of a new project. The idea is to leave the trunk in place and to encourage plants to interact with the timber as it rots away. It is to become rich in plant and insect life. Where the roots have been torn out of the ground is to be entirely covered by mulch. All this will take a substantial amount of work from volunteers. A big job and a continuing one.

What a legacy the volunteers who have been working for more than half a century are leaving us.

Wednesday Walkers’ contact number: 07 3773065.