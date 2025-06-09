The two people charged alongside him also have interim name suppression.
The man elected a trial by jury. He will be recalled again on August 27 for a case review hearing.
Judge Bergseng allowed the man’s bail to be varied from having a 24-hour curfew to being required to remain at his home in Taupō between 7pm and 7am.
He was also now allowed to use an electronic device for his business obligations, and he is allowed to attend his business during the day if accompanied by his wife.
Judge Bergseng said the man’s name suppression would remain in place for now and a one-hour hearing would be held on or after July 10 to determine if it should continue.
One of the other two men charged with perverting the course of justice previously pleaded not guilty to the charge and will have a case review hearing in the Rotorua District Court on July 16.
The Ministry of Justice confirmed a warrant has been issued for the arrest of the third man charged with perverting the course of justice.
He was to appear in the New Plymouth District Court on May 29.
