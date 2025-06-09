The man is accused of raping a woman, and trying to bribe her to withdraw her complaint against him. Photo / File

The man is accused of raping a woman, and trying to bribe her to withdraw her complaint against him. Photo / File

A Taupō businessman accused of raping a woman and trying to bribe her to withdraw her police complaint is to head to trial to defend the charges.

The man, who has been granted interim name suppression, appeared in the Rotorua District Court yesterday before Judge John Bergseng and pleaded not guilty to three charges.

The man is charged with two counts of sexual violation on November 30 last year at Rotorua. One charge is raping a female aged over 16 and the other is unlawful sexual connection.

He is also jointly charged with two others of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

The trio allegedly “attempted to dissuade [the complainant] by bribes or corrupt means, namely paying her money to withdraw her police complaint of sexual violation”, according to the charging document.