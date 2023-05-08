Among 2021's Unison Great Lake Taupo Business Award winners were the Chamberlain Carpentry & Joinery team, who have also delivered workshops for this year's awards.

The final countdown is on for locals to enter the Unison Great Lake Taupō Business Awards, with previous winners urging businesses to enter.

The entry deadline is May 29 at 5pm. Finalists will be announced on July 4, followed by independent judges’ visits to finalists throughout July. The winners will be revealed at the awards gala dinner on August 11.

Among the winners from the previoust Business Awards in 2021 were Big Brown Paws Doggie Day Care and Spa, which won the Small/Medium Business Award sponsored by Vine Eatery and Bar.

Owner and manager Alicia Davis said there were many benefits to entering.

“It doesn’t cost anything, and it’s a great way to update and keep your business plan relevant.

“Entering was a lot of long nights and hard work, but well worth it once you have submitted your application.”

As a small business owner, she said the support and recognition from the awards were part of her reason for entering.

“I wanted to win something in life and have that recognition that I have made it as a business person.”

This was the business’ second time applying, having been a finalist in 2019. Even without a win, she was eager to apply again to the awards, which take place every two years.

“Give it a go, you have nothing to lose and a lot to gain.

“Even if you don’t get through [as a winner], you get a lot of feedback to improve your business and apply again.”

Sue Shaw is the director of Spacecraft Taupō, which was highly commended in three categories.

She agreed there were plenty of benefits in applying.

“It really made us pause for a moment, step back from the day to day, look at our systems and processes and what we could do differently or improve on.”

“Meeting and chatting to other business owners was really valuable too.”

There were also many potential benefits for larger businesses, said Mirela Petrar, of Taupō Debretts Spa Resort, which won the 2021 Strettons Large Business and the Taupō District Council Excellence in Environmental Sustainability awards.

As operations manager for the resort, she said it was an important way to recognise the contributions of her team at a difficult time.

“We had some challenging months and years in 2020 and 2021, but we survived and succeeded.

“We didn`t apply to win. We applied to recognise the work and results of our team in a very challenging business environment.

“It was all about the team and for the team.”

For more information and to apply, go to www.taupobusinessawards.co.nz.