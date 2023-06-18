Taupō Business Awards finalists to be decided

Big Brown Paws Doggies Day Care and Spa were among the 2021 winners at the Taupō Business Awards.

Entries have closed for the Unison Great Lake Taupō Business Awards 2023, leaving the judges with the difficult task of choosing category winners.

Di Christie, convenor for the awards, said the businesses that entered should be proud of their efforts.

“Lots of hard work and long hours have been put in over the last three months to get to this point.

“Well done to all those who have entered.”

Twenty-eight businesses are vying for awards across eight categories. Businesses can apply for multiple accolades, making for an impressive total of 103 category entries to be judged.

The entry process involved answering a comprehensive range of questions on topics such as strategy, planning and marketing.

Alongside the core questions were optional categories, including innovation, sustainability and community contribution.

Applicants could also make a bid for the two new categories for 2023: Best Emerging Business and Employer of the Year.

Now, businesses are playing the waiting game as the judges get stuck into the entries.

The independent judges are professionals from outside the Taupō area, chosen for their experience in the categories they are scoring.

Scores are given for each question, alongside feedback for the business.

The finalists in each category were then chosen based on these scores.

The finalists will be announced at a celebratory event on July 4 at 5.30pm at the Great Lake Centre.

The major sponsors for each category will be introduced and will be on hand to congratulate the announced finalists, which Christie said reflected their important role in the awards.

“We could not have the awards programme without our sponsors.”

Christie said that everyone was invited to the event.

“Come along to the event to celebrate success with all our businesses who have entered – they all deserve some kudos and support.”

However, the work is not over for the finalists, who will go on to the second stage of the judging process.

A new panel of judges would be on hand for visits to businesses, where leaders will make a pitch in their finalist categories.

The pitches will be scored, with the total added to the score for the written submission to determine the winners, who will be announced at the gala dinner event on August 11 at the Great Lake Centre.

One of the finalists will also become BNZ Overall Business of the Year.

Tickets for the gala will be on sale from July 4, and are available at www.taupobusinessawards.co.nz.