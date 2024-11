Taupō boaties are being urged to report instances of tampering. Photo/ Coastguard Lake Taupō

A man has been arrested after multiple boats were tampered with at Taupō Marina.

Police were called about 9am Sunday when a boat owner discovered his vessel untied.

Further investigation revealed that several other boats had also been interfered with, a statement from police said.

Coastguard Lake Taupō volunteers alerted the police to a potential suspect. When officers tried to speak with the man, he jumped into the water and swam across the Waikato River to the Nukuhau side.