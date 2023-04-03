The team from Taupō BMX Club that competed in the recent BMX New Zealand Championships. Photo / Taupō BMX Club Facebook

The team from Taupō BMX Club that competed in the recent BMX New Zealand Championships. Photo / Taupō BMX Club Facebook

The recent BMX New Zealand 2023 National Championships saw more than 600 riders descend on Tauranga to compete in the two-day event.

With competitors from 8 to over 60 years old, the competition was stiff for the 24 riders from the Taupō BMX Club.

Despite the high level of entrants from across New Zealand, two local athletes walked away as the newly-crowned national champions.

Micah Wallace won gold in the 9-year-old girls’ class, and Jono Sargison took the top spot in the men’s 17-24 age group.

There were also podium finishes for Angus Thompson and Donovan Wallace.

Taupō BMX Club president Matt Collins said the results were a testament to the hard work and determination of the riders, and the dedication of their coaches.

“It’s great to see riders perform at the highest level from a small club and shows the effort and hard work put into training and club nights.

“It also shows the time and effort our club coaches have spent at our club getting riders to the required level to perform on the national stage.”

The riders now turn their attention to the 2023 Oceania Championships in Rotorua, where they will be fighting to claim top honours against their Australian counterparts in true trans-Tasman racing.