The Craters Mountain Bike Park has been severely damaged by Cyclone Gabrielle.

The most popular mountain bike trail in Taupō has been “smashed” by Cyclone Gabrielle, leaving the popular Craters Classic event in doubt.

Bike Taupō chairman Pete Masters said the Craters Mountain Bike Park has been severely damaged and is not even accessible at the moment.

“It’s just smashed. All the older trees have just been smashed and we can’t even get in there, it is so bad.”

The group is working as quickly as possible to get an assessment of the damage, but that would take some time, Masters said.

Once they have assessed the damage, they would be making a plan to fix it.

“What we do know is it won’t be days or weeks - it will be months.”

The big mountain biking event of the year is the Craters Classic, scheduled for April 15.

“One thing we can and will say, is we are going to try to do absolutely everything possible to make the event happen.”

In the meantime, they are asking people to stay away from the Craters Mountain Bike Park.

The park has about 50 kilometres of trails, catering for various age groups and abilities.

Another trail operated by Bike Taupō, The Rotary Ride between Spa Park and Huka Falls, is now open for use, and the Cafe Track between Huka Falls and the Hub will be open by the end of the day.

The Great Lake Trails, the Huka Loop and Aratiatia Trails could be open by the middle of next week.