Drone footage of flooding on Swamp Rd and the surrounding area in Puketapu, Hawke's Bay, on the Tuesday morning after Cyclone Gabrielle. Video / Matt Wheatley

Taupō's arts community is gearing up to lend a hand to its counterpart in Hawke’s Bay.

Artists around the town have been questioning what they could do to help out in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle’s destruction.

The result was a community art fundraiser at Active Arts Taupō in Redoubt St during the Easter long weekend.

Fifty per cent of proceeds from all works sold at the Active Arts gallery between April 6 and April 9 will benefit the Waiohiki Arts Village near Napier.

Co-organiser Wendy O’Callaghan said the community was moved to do something for other artists who’ve suffered losses, including “significant works destroyed” by flooding at the arts village.

“We heard about artists that had lost everything.”

“I can’t imagine what it would be like to lose your art.”

Some of the artists who are generously donating proceeds from their works are Leslie Smeaton (left), Lorraine Scott, Anny de Groot (front), Stan Giddens, David King, Maggie Rudd, and Margaret Hobbs.

Working with Gill Warren at Active Arts and Maggie Rudd of Taupō Art Connection, the trio put their heads together to round up a variety of artists who were willing to donate the proceeds from their works.

The result was an impressive lineup of paintings, ceramics and abstract works from an array of talented locals, including several who recently won this year’s Shirley’s Shoes art competition.

O’Callaghan said it wasn’t difficult to convince the artists from Active Arts, Taupō Art Connection and Plateau Printmakers to provide their work for the benefit of others.

“Everybody’s got behind it.”

Several local companies, including Tech Solutions, Warehouse Stationery, Taupō Framing Centre and Deciduus & Santie, stepped up to provide additional help including raffle prizes and eftpos services.

The sale weekend kicks off with a meet-the-artists evening and sale preview from 4.30pm on Thursday, April 6.

Active Arts will then be open each day to Easter Sunday, welcoming in the public to take home some artwork for a good cause.

Money raised will go directly to the Waiohiki Arts Village, a community arts hub that served rural communities in Hawke’s Bay, including several like Pakowhai and Puketapu, which have been severely affected by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Unfortunately, the village’s site was also badly affected by the flooding, with its building and contents left unusable by water, mud and silt.

Substantial amounts of art and equipment were damaged by the cyclone, from paper and paints to kilns and pottery wheels.

Active Arts was also seeking donations of art supplies to restock the Waiohiki Arts Village and its artists.

Locals are asked to donate any spare or unused art materials they may have at home by dropping them off at Active Arts on April 1, or by contacting the centre to arrange a time.

The materials will also be used by Creative Arts Napier in special mental health workshops for victims of Cyclone Gabrielle.