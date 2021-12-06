Taupō artist wins national recognition for quirky pottery piece

BeesyLife by Quirky Pottery owner Didi Chapman was runner-up in the New Zealand Open Ceramic Awards. Photo / Supplied

BeesyLife by Quirky Pottery owner Didi Chapman was runner-up in the New Zealand Open Ceramic Awards. Photo / Supplied

For Taupō potter Didi Chapman, sitting down and working on a new piece of art is therapeutic.

Pottery is a labour of love and something she is passionate about, whether doing it herself or teaching others, at her business Quirky Pottery in Horomātangi St behind Westpac.

She is not in it for awards, but was delighted to be named runner-up in the open masters division of the New Zealand Ceramic Awards for her creation BeesyLife.

"Just being a finalist feels like a win," she says.

"I was very happy. Last year, and the year before, I was doing lots of dandelions and now I've started doing bees.

"It was unexpected. This year has been very challenging for everyone, so to have positive news and something you are awarded is extra special. Any good news is special right now.

"I don't think it's about being first because I don't think there is one best potter. We all have different styles and it depends on the judge and what they like."

She uses a technique called sgraffito in which she scratches drawings into the surface of her clay creations, her hand-drawn bumblebees catching the eye of judges.

"I've been doing sgraffito for a long time and I had done the dandelions for a long time. One day, I was doing a dandelion and I just did a little bee. People also asked if I could do different colours.

"I changed to this warm yellow and it really connected with the bees. It's hard to say [where the inspiration comes from] but it is kind of fluid. You just wake up with an idea some days, you see the piece in your mind and you don't know where it came from."

Despite having about 10 years of experience in pottery, she is still learning more every day.

"[Being named runner-up] was a big surprise. I've been doing pottery for a long time but I'm still a beginner. You never finish learning.

"Pottery is something you probably learn for the rest of your life, that's definitely why I enjoy it. I always say to my students, the key in pottery is not whether you are a beginner or not, it's about understanding the clay, the glaze and the finish.

"I really enjoy drawing on the clay. I used to draw with Indian ink and I had a solo exhibition here at the Taupō Museum, where I drew famous spots in Taupō.

"I really enjoyed that, but with the clay as well it was too much, so I started drawing on the clay. I'm still drawing, that's probably why I enjoy this so much, it combines it all."

Quirky Pottery owner Didi Chapman working on the creation that brought her national recognition. Photo / Supplied

Sharing her passion with others, through teaching, is a highlight.

"I've been doing classes here in Taupō for the last eight years. I like passing on the knowledge, but sometimes I am the one who gets inspired.

"The children especially, they have such imaginations. Sometimes you see the finished piece and think 'wow, this is so clever'."

New Zealand Open Ceramic Award winners

Masters Award

Runner-up: BeesyLife – Didi Chapman

First Place: Many hands make light work – Sarah Urwin

Emerging Artist Award

Runner-up: Kunekune and the house-elf toast rack – Amanda Morton

First Place: Tailor made – Wendy Cunliffe

Judges Merit: Fluency in sculptural composition: Ms Hare: "Who is there?!" – Maren Domke

Judges Merit: Meticulousness of fine art: Tangled – Dianne Caton

Judges Merit: Judicious use of color: Witness Leans – Lisa Donaldson

This year's Judge was well-known Auckland-based sculptress Carla Ruka, who draws on her ancestral heritage (Māori and European) to create large, detailed sculptures using her personally developed hand-building techniques.

Under the Covid realities of Auckland being in lockdown and Carla unable to travel, the judging happened online via video with curator Hannah Mitchell and resident Quarry Artist, Amorangi Hikuroa