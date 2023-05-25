(Left to right) Lorraine Cholmondeley-Smith, Bob Mitchener and Mari Moore are among the exhibiting artists at the 2023 Taupo Art Trail on King's Birthday weekend.

The public holiday’s name may have changed, but the Taupō Art Trail is back for the King’s Birthday weekend and is celebrating a milestone 10th year.

When the previous organisers were no longer able to take on the trail, some of the veteran participating artists couldn’t let the annual event fade away, said 2023 organiser Lorraine Cholmondeley-Smith.

They elected to run the event independently to allow it to continue.

Twenty-three artists are exhibiting in 19 venues, meaning there’s bound to be something for everyone.

There’s a range of media on display, from oil paintings to photography, and sculptures to ceramics.

The venues also vary, taking in private homes, retail spaces and community halls from Waitahanui to Kinloch.

Taupō Art Trail locations for King's Birthday weekend, 2023.

The three-day event appeals to the Taupō area’s residents and visitors alike, with art appreciators coming from Auckland, Hawke’s Bay and Wellington to get in on the action each year.

“It’s not just local — we’ve got a very wide audience.

“We do a count, and over a weekend we often have around 400 people come through — it’s not a small deal.”

If visitors find something they like, the participating artists will also be selling their works.

Maps detailing the participating artists and venues are available from Taupō i-Site, or via taupoartconnection.co.nz.