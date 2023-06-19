The Taupo Airport terminal building was worked on by a team that included Trevor Watts (left), of Watts Construction, Chris Johnston, of the Taupo Airport Authority, and Paul Raven, of Shelter Architects.

The Taupo Airport terminal building was worked on by a team that included Trevor Watts (left), of Watts Construction, Chris Johnston, of the Taupo Airport Authority, and Paul Raven, of Shelter Architects.

Taupō Airport’s new terminal building was recognised at the Waikato-Bay of Plenty Architecture Awards last week, scooping a win in the commercial architecture category.

The bespoke building, which took its first passengers in February, was praised by judges for both its functionality and the way it showcases the region’s natural landscape.

The meeting of an “efficient, functional layout” with “artwork [that] tells the story of the volcanic region” secured Taupō-based Shelter Architects the win at the ceremony in Rotorua on Wednesday.

The accolade means the building will be considered for the New Zealand Architecture Awards later this year.

Taupo Airport's terminal building won in the commercial category at the Waikato-Bay of Plenty Local Architecture Awards.

Shelter Architect’s principal architect, Paul Raven, said designing the airport terminal building was an enjoyable challenge.

Alongside the value for money expected from a council-driven project, there were also plenty of technical requirements for a secure, functional airport space.

“It’s a matter of putting that puzzle together in a way that enables a functional design that will work within this location.”

He said Taupō District Council had a vision for the site that went beyond the typical, bland airport space, and wanted to share what made the area so special.

“Behind it all is the story that TDC wanted to tell around this place.

“From the outset, we wanted to help tell that story.

“It won’t be just a shed.”

The result was an open, modern building angled with a ridged roofline and raked walls that orient the building for views of both the runway and Mt Tauhara.

Other features bring the outside world into the building, including huge rimu trunks from the Pureora Forest, and the central mauri stone, sourced from Tauhara Quarry and placed to mirror the shape of the mountain’s peak.

“You’ve got the mauri stone, which is a kind of ‘you’ve arrived’ for locals, and also something special for new people.”

As well as these details, adding to the project’s success were the people involved, he said.

“We had a great team right through.”

He said everyone was enthusiastic about the building, from Trevor Watts, of Watts Construction, who “was really invested in the process”, to photographer Jeremy Bright, whose “absolutely magnificent” images form two large photo murals.

The judges also commended the collaborative nature of the project, which invited input from local stakeholders.

“The success of the project is attributed to community engagement and collaboration with local iwi, artists and vested parties.”