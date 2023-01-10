Graham Philip, pictured here at his sentencing last year, appeared before the Parole Board this morning. Photo / Ethan Griffiths

The man who attempted to bring down New Zealand’s national grid says he’s “having a great time in prison” and is a “Corrections’ success story” who spends his days writing short stories, playing table tennis and drawing pictures of flowers.

Taupō man Graham Philip, 62, was sentenced on seven unprecedented charges of sabotage two months ago after attacking Transpower infrastructure in November 2021 to draw attention to his anti-vaccination views.

The attack sparked a fire and resulted in $1.25 million in damage. All further details, including precisely what he attacked are permanently suppressed. He was the first New Zealander to ever face a sabotage charge since the law was introduced shortly after World War II.

Philip is imprisoned at Waikeria Prison near Kihikihi, where he has mainly been held since he was arrested in December 2021.

Today he appeared before the Parole Board, via video conference, for the first time since being jailed.

Philip’s lawyer Bill Nabney told board convenor Judge Louis Bidois that he was not seeking parole on behalf of his client today, as Philip needed to undergo a psychological assessment to assist the board in making its decision.

This seemingly came as a shock to Philip, who told Bidois he was not “mentally unwell” and understood he was seeking parole today. He later accepted that the board did not have enough information to consider a parole application immediately.

The board heard from Philip’s prison officer liaison, who said he spends time with Philip “every few days”.

Graham Philip, New Zealand's first convicted saboteur, stands in a Mitre 10 store in a snorkel, protesting mask regulations. Photo / Supplied

He told the board he has seen no violent behaviour from him, but he often voices concerns about the way the prison is managed and can be “a very challenging person to persuade otherwise”.

Philip was later invited to address the board himself, where he picked apart a behavioural report which stated he often threatens guards with complaints.

“I certainly have filed complaints - I’ve got a big box of complaints here,” he said, holding up a wad of files to the camera. “I understand that if you’ve got a grievance, you file a complaint. You don’t go and beat the guard up.”

As for how he’s keeping himself busy: “I’ve written some novels and short stories. I do pictures, little pictures of flowers.”

“I wrote 100 letters to members of Parliament, and I got many replies back,” he said, holding up replies from two MPs. Philip also writes regular letters to local newsrooms, including the Rotorua Daily Post and NZ Herald.

As for how he felt he was coping in prison, Philip said he initially struggled. With the details of his offending suppressed, he says other inmates began to suspect he was a paedophile.

But he claims he’s since rebounded from the lows of his first few months and is now having a “great time”.

“When I came to jail I was angry and had issues, and now I’m not angry, I’m happy. As far as I can, I’m having a great time. I’m the table tennis champion, we won a quiz. I consider myself a great success story for Corrections. Well done Corrections.

“Write to the Minister, he’ll be pleased,” Judge Bidois replied.

In New Zealand, the board can consider release once an offender has served a third of their total sentence.

Philip spent nearly a year remanded in custody awaiting a trial date. He eventually pleaded guilty, with his time in remand subtracted from his final sentence of three years and one month imprisonment.

In practice, this means Philip has finished a third of his sentence, even though he was only sentenced in December.

The board ordered he undertakes a psychological assessment and has Corrections review a proposed release address. Another hearing will be held in six months when an application for parole can be considered.