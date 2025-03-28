The Kiwi funk-rock band is promising excitement, frisson and “potentially magic” for the back-to-back gigs at the Sir Howard Morrison Centre.
Supergroove added an April 7 date in the Sir Owen Glenn Theatre after the April 8 show sold out.
The band formed in Auckland at the turn of the 90s and disbanded in 1997.
The Phenomenon Tour will feature the band’s 1995 line-up – saxophonist Nick Atkinson, vocalists Karl Steven and Che Fu, drummer Ian Jones, bassist Joe Lonie, guitarist Ben Sciascia and trumpeter Tim Stewart – with special guests Troy Kingi, Rubi Du and DJ King Kapisi.
The musicians would play two sets: “We’re on stage all night.
“There’s a certain frisson and nervousness and excitement and potentially magic on those first nights.
“Imagine your favourite King Kapisi song like Raise Up! or Screems from da Old Plantation but imagine Supergroove playing Screems from da Old Plantation with horn section, huge guitar, drums, harmonica, Che Fu."
Supergroove would also play some Troy Kingi “classics” including Ride the Rhino.
Atkinson said he had acquired more saxophones and a bass clarinet in the last few years.
“I’m bringing all those horns. And I think I’m even going to bring my bongos.
“For me, it’s kind of like a challenge to get across all this new repertoire and to do it justice.”
Reunion tour ‘our baby’
Atkinson said the band had been doing shows again since 2007.
“I think we’ve been reunited for longer than when we were together in the first stint which is spooky. But obviously working at a different level of intensity, like we’d go a few years without a gig no problem.
“But I think with this tour, it’s the first time it’s our baby.”