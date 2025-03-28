Atkinson told the Rotorua Daily Post the guests were “intertwined” into the show and “are in the band rather than supporting us”.

Supergroove would play some of the artists’ songs and vice versa, he said.

“It’s kind of like we’ve got this really ballistic 10-piece band.”

The musicians would play two sets: “We’re on stage all night.

“There’s a certain frisson and nervousness and excitement and potentially magic on those first nights.

Supergroove added a second show in Rotorua on April 7 after their April 8 show sold out. Photo / Paul Taylor

“Imagine your favourite King Kapisi song like Raise Up! or Screems from da Old Plantation but imagine Supergroove playing Screems from da Old Plantation with horn section, huge guitar, drums, harmonica, Che Fu."

Supergroove would also play some Troy Kingi “classics” including Ride the Rhino.

Atkinson said he had acquired more saxophones and a bass clarinet in the last few years.

“I’m bringing all those horns. And I think I’m even going to bring my bongos.

“For me, it’s kind of like a challenge to get across all this new repertoire and to do it justice.”

Reunion tour ‘our baby’

Atkinson said the band had been doing shows again since 2007.

“I think we’ve been reunited for longer than when we were together in the first stint which is spooky. But obviously working at a different level of intensity, like we’d go a few years without a gig no problem.

“But I think with this tour, it’s the first time it’s our baby.”

In the past, the band had supported Crowded House or played at festivals, he said.

“You’re kind of just getting plugged into somebody else’s baby, which is great, but this one is ours.”

Tim Stewart (left) and Nick Atkinson pictured in Auckland in 2014. Photo / Jason Oxenham

He said the band had been using its logo and artwork.

“People haven’t really seen that since the 90s and I think that’s really helped sort of excite people.”

Asked what inspired this tour, Atkinson said the band supported Six60 in 2022 at their stadium shows in Auckland and Wellington. They also played at Electric Avenue in Christchurch in 2023.

“Those shows went pretty ballistic.”

This inspired shows in “beautiful theatres” and town halls, he said.

Atkinson said the band would spend three nights in Rotorua.

“I want to play my saxophone by the lakeside, get a bit of practice in, maybe under a weeping willow tree.”

The band may also visit Lake Tarawera.

Megan Wilson is a health and general news reporter for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post. She has been a journalist since 2021.