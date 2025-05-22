Advertisement
Supercars locks in Taupō, adds Christchurch race at Ruapuna Raceway

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Supercars will have an event both in the North and South islands from 2026 to 2028. Photo / Photosport

Supercars is locked in at Taupō for another three years with a second South Island event announced

Ruapuna Raceway will host the first-ever Supercars event in the South Island with the Christchurch venue named on the schedule from next year.

The announcement marks a major moment for Supercars and Kiwi motorsport, as the category locks in a two-event presence in both the North and South islands, with the Taupō race also locked in until 2028.

Supercars Taupo 2025: All 24 cars and drivers convoyed from Taupō International Motorsport Park to the lakefront for the Track to Town event. Photo / Supercars
Just 15km west of the city, Ruapuna Raceway will bring Supercars to Christchurch – a city steeped in motorsport culture, now ready for its biggest-ever event.

“This is an incredibly exciting day for Supercars and for fans across New Zealand,” Supercars chief executive Shane Howard said.

“We’ve always wanted to race in the South Island, and thanks to the commitment of the New Zealand Government, ChristchurchNZ, Christchurch City Council and the incredible work of the Canterbury Car Club, that dream will become a reality from 2026,” Howard said.

Kiwi Matt Payne win the coveted Jason Richards Memorial Trophy on home soil this year. Photo / Photosport.
“Christchurch is a motorsport city, and Ruapuna is a circuit with huge potential.

“This is a passionate community with a proud history, and we are thrilled to bring Supercars to the South Island for the first time.

“Since Supercars’ first visit to New Zealand in 2001, more than 2.3 million fans have attended championship events across the country and we’re thrilled to be bringing a second event to the country that makes up 20 per cent of our total audience.

“We know what Supercars means to New Zealanders. This is going to be a two-week celebration of Kiwi motorsport that will rival any on our calendar.”

Ruapuna Raceway hosting a V8 SuperTourers event in 2013 Photo / Supplied
The addition of Ruapuna underscores Supercars’ long-term commitment to New Zealand – currently home to five of the Championship’s brightest stars and some of its most dedicated fans.

Following a sell-out return to New Zealand in 2024 at Taupō Motorsport Park the 2025 event saw Kiwi Matt Payne win the coveted Jason Richards Memorial Trophy on home soil.

Ruapuna Raceway will benefit from a multimillion-dollar upgrade ahead of the event, with a community-led vision to enhance sustainability, accessibility, and facilities, including track resurfacing and a rebuilt supporters’ lounge.

