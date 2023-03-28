Recreational and diversional therapist Kim McLeod (left) with some of the residents who contributed to the korowai (left to right): Maude, Joyce, Jude, Anne and Dianne. Since the project, Joyce and Anne have sadly passed away.

Residents and staff at Summerset by the Lake’s care centre enjoy a chat about the news over a coffee on most days.

When the floods hit Auckland over their Anniversary weekend, all talk naturally turned to the people whose lives had been turned upside-down by the natural disaster.

The weather event at the end of January saw more than 40 centimetres of rainfall across the city, displacing people from their homes and leaving cars, businesses and possessions ruined.

Many of Taupō's Summerset residents had once lived in Auckland, or had family there, leaving many worried about the places they had fond memories of.

Recreational therapist Kim McLeod noted that the floods occurred in the week before Waitangi Day, and had a fitting idea to help the residents to process their feelings.

The plan was to make a korowai- a traditional Māori cloak- with paper ‘feathers’ designed by the residents.

“I gave them each a feather to create this korowai [cloak] of love to show that we’re thinking about the victims of the flooding.

“Each came up with a word of encouragement, or just how they were feeling at the time - just sending that love, aroha and thoughts to the flooding victims.”

The residents took time to create their designs, and the cloak was made over the course of a week. They then assembled the korowai, with each person glueing their feather to the band until it was complete.

It was appropriate that the korowai was both a collaborative project and an expression of care, said McLeod.

“Another benefit was stimulating their cognitive thinking.”

It was rewarding “to see them physically able to put this beautiful piece together”.

The finished artwork now hangs in the care centre’s lounge for staff, residents and visitors to enjoy.

For McLeod, it’s been one of many rewarding projects since she started in the role last November.

She has created a packed calendar of events for residents in the care facility, who require assistance and access to healthcare in their everyday lives.

The schedule includes regular quizzes, dance classes, live music and drives around the lake.

It’s plenty to keep her busy, but she said that she gets just as much out of it as the residents.

“It’s been awesome.

“People say, once they’ve got a feel for a new role, ‘I should have been doing this years ago’. That’s how I feel.

“It’s a beautiful place and space to be.

“I find it a privilege to be part of their story.”