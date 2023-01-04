From the lake end of the Whagamata Stream walk there are fantastic mountain views on a clear day.

From the lake end of the Whagamata Stream walk there are fantastic mountain views on a clear day.

This walk starts by the small carpark on Whangamata Rd, about 500 metres west of the Kinloch Rd junction. Starting here makes for a six kilometre walk in total.

Alternatively, start at the Kinloch beach carpark. This makes the walk slightly longer, but is also a great excuse for an icecream from Kinloch General Store afterwards.

This flat and easy walk makes a great stroll for families, and even the dog can come along. Most of the track is shaded by trees, making it beautiful both in the summer heat and as the leaves change in autumn.

It is a shared use walking and cycling trail, so keep an eye open for bikes!

There are several highlights along the way. Little ones will no doubt love the ‘Fairy Grove’ in the pine woodland, which began to spring up over the first Covid-19 lockdown in 2020 and has grown into a full fairy town since then.

The rows of tiny, magical houses are easy to spot, thanks to both the sign erected by the local community and the sheer number of them among the trees.

Take some time to watch the trout splash up the Whangamata Stream.

Those seeking some tranquillity will enjoy the stunning natural setting from start to finish as the path makes its way alongside the stream. The only interruptions come from the spawning trout, splashing their way noisily upstream as they continue their life cycle.

There’s plenty of other wildlife to see, both in and out of the water. White-faced herons/matuku moana use the stream as a larder, and can often be found perching in the branches or dipping their beaks into the water.

Forest-dwelling birds, including tūī, bellbirds/korimako and non-native yellowhammers, are common visitors to the trees overhanging the track.

The water wheel on Kinloch's Whangamata Stream walk. Photo / David Foss

History fans will enjoy the water wheel over the stream a couple of kilometres up the track. Originally placed to feed water to a station and wool shed nearby, it now has an ingenious channel cut around it to help the trout navigate easily along the stream.

Beginning at the Whangamata Rd end means that the halfway point is the beach, which makes for an ideal picnic spot before returning up the same track. On a clear day, the view across to the mountains of National Park is spectacular.