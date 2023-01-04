Summer walks- Lake Rotopounamu

The water in Lake Rotopounamu is often brilliantly coloured.

Getting to Lake Rotopounamu requires a bit of a drive, sitting 11km from Tūrangi - or about an hour’s drive from Taupō- along SH47 in Tongariro National Park. Look out for the sign; the carpark is on the road, opposite the track entrance. Take care crossing here, as the trail head is close to a bend in the road.

This 5km loop track begins with a gradual climb, reaching a junction after about 15 minutes. From here, the track can be walked in either direction, and is fairly flat both ways. Turn right at the junction for the quickest access to the lake, on the aptly named Five Minute Beach.

The name Rotopounamu of course translates to “greenstone lake”, although its placid waters can range from forest green to vivid blue depending on the sunlight on any given day.

The beaches around Lake Rotopounamu are a perfect picnic spot.

Curiously, there isn’t a visible stream flowing out from the lake, which was formed by a landslide 10,000 years ago. It is believed to drain underground.

This track is perhaps best enjoyed at a leisurely pace, as it wends through serene, established bush. There is a huge variety of plants and trees on display due to the varied ecosystems around the lake, which include wetlands and podocarp forest.

Extensive trapping and conservation efforts by Project Tongariro are paying great dividends, as it’s now a fantastic spot for bird-watching while wandering.

Kererū can often be found roosting at the beginning of the walk, with robins/toutouwai and whiteheads/pōpokotea also commonly seen flitting among the trees. The rare yellow-crowned kakariki can also often be heard high in the branches.

Those with particularly sharp senses may even hear the incredibly high-pitched calls or spot the tiny, spherical shape of New Zealand’s smallest bird, the rifleman/titipounamu.

A great choice of picnic spot appears conveniently about halfway around the track at Long Beach, on the lake’s eastern side. Benches and a long-drop toilet make this a great place to stop, perhaps even for a dip in the lake on a nice day.

The spot is well-known among locals, but is not yet popular on the tourist trail, meaning that the beaches are populated during sunny weather, but not usually overcrowded. Consider bringing a towel and a book to make a day of it.