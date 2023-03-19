Rotorua sisters Julie Gotz, left, and Paulette Gotz are raising money for the Gut Cancer Foundation this month. Photo / Supplied

Rotorua sisters Julie Gotz, left, and Paulette Gotz are raising money for the Gut Cancer Foundation this month. Photo / Supplied

Rotorua sisters Julie and Paulette Gotz are giving up sugar and alcohol this month in a bid to raise $1500 for gut cancer research.

After their friend died from stomach cancer in 2020 at a “pretty young age,” the pair have been participating in the Gut Cancer Foundation’s “Give It Up” campaign for the past few years. And this year is no different.

“It’s about raising money for those clinical trials, which support people to get better from gut cancers.”

Digestive system organs that gut cancers affect include the oesophagus, stomach, liver, gall bladder, bile ducts, pancreas, and bowel.

Each year, more than 6000 Kiwis are diagnosed with gut cancer, with half of those dying within five years of diagnosis, according to the Gut Cancer Foundation.

Speaking to the Rotorua Daily Post, Julie said this year was her second time giving up sugar and it was the third year Paulette had given up alcohol.

Julie said her sister Paulette was motivated to do the challenge after their friend, who they wished not to name, died.

“And the second year I decided to do it with her [sister] because if she does something I have to do it,” she said with a laugh.

Julie said she decided to give up sugar because she had a “bad addiction” to it.

“I love it ... and it was something I needed self-discipline with I suppose.

“If we can support the trials and support more medical intervention earlier, that’s probably our biggest motivator.”

Gut Cancer Foundation chief executive Liam Willis said the most common type of stomach cancer was adenocarcinoma. Only 29 per cent of people diagnosed with stomach cancer would live longer than five years after being diagnosed, he said.

Willis said Māori were suffering inequitable outcomes with stomach cancer diagnoses.

He said eating lots of fresh fruit and vegetables and exercising regularly reduced the risk of developing gut cancers.

“We know that obesity and excessive exposure to alcohol can be two factors that increase our risk to cancers of the digestive system.”

The Give It Up campaign was focused on trying to educate people to make “sustainable lifestyle choices” to reduce those risks.

Willis said the money from the campaign would go towards research and clinical trials for new treatment, diagnosis and detection.

Te Aho o Te Kahu Cancer Control Agency acting chief executive Nicola Hill said 408 New Zealanders were diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2018, including 82 Māori.

And in 2017, 288 New Zealanders died from stomach cancer, including 47 Māori.

“Sadly, Māori diagnosed with stomach cancer are 22 percent more likely to die than non-Māori with stomach cancer.”

Hill said the rate of stomach cancer for Māori and non-Māori had nearly halved over the past two decades.

Some stomach cancer was caused by infection with a bacteria called Helicobacter pylori, and rates of this bacteria had been decreasing over time.

Hill said poverty and household overcrowding were risk factors for Helicobacter pylori.

“Māori, Pacific peoples and those living in the most socioeconomically deprived areas continue to have much higher rates of stomach cancer.

“For those who may have concerning symptoms, such as a sore stomach or unusual bowel habits, it is important you talk to your doctor. The sooner stomach cancer is diagnosed, the better.”

Hill said the agency continued to focus much of its work on ensuring there were more equitable outcomes in cancer.





Common symptoms of gut cancers: