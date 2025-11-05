Fireworks at Rotorua's Paradise Valley Speedway. Photo / SPORTSWEB PHOTOGRAPHY

Excitement is set to ignite at Paradise Valley Speedway tomorrow night as Rotorua welcomes the first speedway meeting of the new season, an event that doubles as the city’s annual public fireworks display for Guy Fawkes.

Continuing a tradition that spans decades, this dual celebration is expected to draw thousands of spectators, setting the tone for a thrilling racing year ahead.

Rotorua Stockcar Club president Nick Beazley said he was looking forward to getting under way.

“Fireworks night is always a big meeting for our locals. It’s always mayhem from around 6.15 so if you can, come early to beat the traffic queues, and get the best seats.”

The fireworks display will take place midway through the racing programme so families with younger children can get home, as well as easing some of the traffic congestion leaving the venue, which has again seen several upgrades over the winter months.