Basketball star Steven Adams has been spotted in Rotorua - supporting his younger sister at a local netball match.

According to Netball Rotorua executive member Charleen Hicks, Adams was "just another local boy" who had come down to support his sister and her Pikiao netball team while they played a match on Saturday at the Westbrook netball courts.

Adams made headlines around the sporting world this year for his tough, no-nonsense approach to basketball while playing in the National Basketball Association (NBA) in the United States for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

His team failed to make the finals of the competition, but Adams has received high praise from just about everyone in the world of basketball.

From pictures posted on Facebook, it looked like Adams had plenty of fans at the netball with lots of people taking the opportunity to get a photo with the 2.13m tall sportsman.

Ms Hicks said everyone at the courts knew who he was and people young and old were lining up for his photograph.

"He just seemed to be enjoying himself and was just another local boy, so easy going and one of the crowd.

"Even we were like little girls we were so excited to see him. It's great he came over and watched his sister play. She is also quite a talented player too and her team's doing really well this season."

She said his humble manner and relaxed nature was shown by his causal attire - a puffer jacket, track pants and scuffs on his feet.

"It's not like he puts himself on a pedestal, he was just one of the crowd."

The Rotorua Daily Post understands Adams is taking a break after the US basketball season and made his way to visit other family members in Wellington yesterday.