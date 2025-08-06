State Highway 5 near Rotorua reopens after timber truck blaze
Traffic building up near the Hemo roundabout. Photo / Ben Fraser
State Highway 5 south of Rotorua has reopened after it was closed today due to a truck fire.
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said the truck, which was carrying timber, was well ablaze when crews arrived at 1.40pm.
The fire was contained just before 2pm and staff were extinguishing
hotspots.
Several fire trucks and water tankers were called from Rotorua, Ngongotahā and Lake Ōkareka.