State Highway 5 car fire near Rotorua: Delays expected

Rotorua Daily Post
Emergency services were called to State Highway 5 on the Mamaku Plateau for a car on fire.

A car on fire is causing delays on the Mamaku Plateau.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said the car was on fire on State Highway 5 between Waiohotu Rd and Oturoa Rd and motorists should follow the directions of emergency services.

Delays were likely.

A police spokesman said police were called to help Fire and Emergency New Zealand around 12.37pm.

There were no reports of injuries and traffic management was in place, he said.

A tow truck has been called.

More to come.

