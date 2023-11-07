A car on fire is causing delays on the Mamaku Plateau.
Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said the car was on fire on State Highway 5 between Waiohotu Rd and Oturoa Rd and motorists should follow the directions of emergency services.
Delays were likely.
A police spokesman said police were called to help Fire and Emergency New Zealand around 12.37pm.
There were no reports of injuries and traffic management was in place, he said.
A tow truck has been called.
More to come.