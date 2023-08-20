Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post
Updated

State Highway 35 east of Ōpōtiki closed overnight due to slip and fallen trees

Rotorua Daily Post
Quick Read
State Highway 35 east of Ōpōtiki closed overnight due to a slip and fallen trees. Video / Supplied

State Highway 35 east of Ōpōtiki closed overnight due to a slip and fallen trees.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency said the highway at Maraenui, between Beach Rd and Tirohanga Rd, was closed at 2.40pm on Sunday.

Footage posted on social media shows a thunderous surge of downed trees and mud cascading across the highway.

While watching the stream of debris flowing across the road, one of the people in the vehicle says, “we aren’t going anywhere. That was seconds away from us being in there”.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

The vehicle then reverses away from the potential danger of other slips on the road.

SH35 is closed following a slip and fallen trees. Photo / Dony Raimona
SH35 is closed following a slip and fallen trees. Photo / Dony Raimona

Around 6pm, the agency advised that SH35 had closed between Beach Rd in Ōpōtiki and the Motu River Bridge in Maraenui.

The road stayed closed overnight for safety assessments to take place, the agency said in a statement.

Clearing the area will happen this morning.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post