State Highway 35 east of Ōpōtiki closed overnight due to a slip and fallen trees.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency said the highway at Maraenui, between Beach Rd and Tirohanga Rd, was closed at 2.40pm on Sunday.

Footage posted on social media shows a thunderous surge of downed trees and mud cascading across the highway.

While watching the stream of debris flowing across the road, one of the people in the vehicle says, “we aren’t going anywhere. That was seconds away from us being in there”.

The vehicle then reverses away from the potential danger of other slips on the road.

Around 6pm, the agency advised that SH35 had closed between Beach Rd in Ōpōtiki and the Motu River Bridge in Maraenui.

The road stayed closed overnight for safety assessments to take place, the agency said in a statement.

Clearing the area will happen this morning.