An aerial view of Lake Taupō. Photo / NZME

State Highway 1 remains closed this morning after a truck crashed into Lake Taupō yesterday.

The highway between Taupō and Turangi is closed near Bulli Point while vehicle recovery continues, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said this morning.

One person has been taken to Taupō Hospital after the crash which was reported to police about 4.30am on Sunday.

SH1 between Waitapu Rd and Te Heuheu Rd in Motutere by Lake Taupō will be closed for a “significant period of time”, a police spokeswoman said.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said it responded to the incident with one ambulance and transported one patient with moderate injuries hospital.

Motorists travelling through the area should expect delays and take an alternate route if possible. Diversions are in place.