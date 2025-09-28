State Highway 1 crash at Tauranga-Taupō bridge leaves six hurt
Rotorua Daily Post
Quick Read
Save
Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle crash at the Tauranga-Taupō bridge about 11.25am. Photo / Google Maps
Six people have been injured in a crash on State Highway 1 between Taupō and Tūrangi
Police said emergency services were called to the two-vehicle crash at the Tauranga-Taupō bridge, between Heuheu Parade and Hingapo Rd, about 11.25am.
“At this stage, six people are reported to have suffered moderate to
serious injuries,” a police statement said.
The road is blocked in both directions, and motorists are advised to delay travel and avoid the area.