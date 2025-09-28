Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle crash at the Tauranga-Taupō bridge about 11.25am. Photo / Google Maps

Six people have been injured in a crash on State Highway 1 between Taupō and Tūrangi

Police said emergency services were called to the two-vehicle crash at the Tauranga-Taupō bridge, between Heuheu Parade and Hingapo Rd, about 11.25am.

“At this stage, six people are reported to have suffered moderate to serious injuries,” a police statement said.

The road is blocked in both directions, and motorists are advised to delay travel and avoid the area.