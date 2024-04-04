Diversions are in place on State Highway 1 at Ātiamuri after a truck and trailer unit rolled overnight.

Emergency services were called shortly after midnight, police said this morning.

The crash happened between Tirohanga and Chestnut Rds.

Heavy lifting equipment has been needed to right the truck and trailer and the road is not expected to reopen until 8am.

Police and the Commercial Vehicle Safety Team are investigating.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said one person was taken to Rotorua Hospital by ambulance in a moderate condition.



























